MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wildfire was reported burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service reported that lightning sparked a fire Monday near Bezhik Lake, which is located just west of Big Moose Lake in Superior National Forest.
A flight over the fire estimated the size of the fire to be about 10 acres. Fire crews were not deployed Monday due to the fire’s remote location and late time of day.
More flights are planned to get an updated assessment of the fire.
