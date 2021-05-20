CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Drowning, Mississippi River, Wabasha County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota have identified the boater whose body was pulled Monday from the Mississippi River.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says 89-year-old Victor Dale Grabau was found in the river near Weaver, which is about 20 miles north of Winona along the Mississippi River.

Deputies were dispatched to the area Monday evening after it was reported that an unoccupied fishing boat was driving in circles off the main channel. Rescue crews found Grabau’s body in the water, close to the boat.