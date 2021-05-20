MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being rescued from a hotel pool in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews arrived at the Best Western Normandy Inn and Suites at about 2:30 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.
First responders worked to resuscitate the boy at the scene before he was taken to HCMC.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol is leading the investigation.
