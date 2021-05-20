CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being rescued from a hotel pool in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews arrived at the Best Western Normandy Inn and Suites at about 2:30 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.

(credit: CBS)

First responders worked to resuscitate the boy at the scene before he was taken to HCMC.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol is leading the investigation.