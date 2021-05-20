MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who has taken responsibility for the deadly clinic shooting in Buffalo three months ago is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Gregory Ulrich, 67, is slated to make an initial court appearance in Wright County via internet. Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in the Feb. 9 attack at Allina Clinic Crossroads.
According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the central Minnesota clinic that morning and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.
Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant and a mother of two young children, was killed in the attack. Four other people were hurt.
Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone.
In March, Ulrich appeared before a judge, and his attorney requested that a mental health evaluation be performed on Ulrich. The judge granted that request.
