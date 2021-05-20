MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 48-year-old Willie Tounzell Smith was killed in a shooting that also left a woman is in critical condition early Monday morning in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Elliot and Franklin avenues, in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood. Those who called 911 reported hearing a woman screaming.
Investigators say officers found a woman just south of the intersection. She had suffered significant injuries, but didn’t appear to have been shot. Emergency crews brought her to a hospital for treatment.
A preliminary investigation suggests that two vehicles were traveling west on Franklin when one of them struck the woman. The vehicles continued west of Elliot before one of them did a U-turn in the middle of the road and shot the man, who was walking nearby. The suspect vehicle in the shooting then continued south on Elliot, fleeing the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the overnight violence is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
According to police, this shooting marks the 27th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
More On WCCO.com:
- Clarifying COVID: What Should Parents With Kids Under The Age Of 12 Do With Masking?
- Aniya Allen, 6, Dies From Injuries After Stray Bullet Strikes Her Head In Minneapolis
- Minnesota Weather: Tornado Touchdowns Confirmed In Southern Minnesota
- ‘It Was Love At First Sight’: Amelia Santaniello’s Love Letter To Minnesota