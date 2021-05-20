MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday the relocation of the Mankato COVID-19 testing site to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mankato community testing site is currently located at the former Gander Mountain and the last day of testing at the site is said to be Sunday.
According to the MDH, testing at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will begin on Monday, June 7, and will offer no-cost saliva testing to everyone.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said that while vaccines are vital in the fight against COVID-19, testing remains necessary.
“Even as we continue to make progress on vaccinations, testing remains a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we removed many obstacles to testing as we bridged the gap between a time before vaccines and today.”
The MDH says testing is open to anyone who feels they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance.
Officials say walk-ins are welcome, but encourage people seeking testing at the Mankato site to schedule a test online. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.
