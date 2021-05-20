Peace Coffee is celebrating World Bee Day with a limited-release spring bean blend Pollinator.

Peace Coffee also shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Lavender Honey Syrup

What You Need

1/2 cup local honey (we use Beez Kneez Raw Clover Honey)

1/2 cup water

2 Tbsp. fresh lavender leaves or dried lavender buds

How to Make It

Heat water in a small saucepan until hot, but not boiling. Add honey and lavender leaves (or buds), and stir until honey is completely dissolved.

Remove from heat, and let steep for one hour. Stir every fifteen minutes or so to recombine the lavender into the liquid.

Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve, and into an airtight container like a mason jar. Press down on the lavender in the fine mesh sieve to squeeze more flavor into the syrup. Discard lavender.

Use for coffee or cocktails (or whatever you please!), and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Notes

Alternatively, you can combine honey and lavender in a jar, then pour in the hot water. Seal tightly with a lid, then shake until the water and honey have combined (it will be a little foamy on top). Let the lavender steep for an hour, shaking every 15 minutes or so. Strain the syrup and discard the lavender.

This recipe makes 1/2 cup of syrup.

Honey Cake

What You Need

1 c honey

1 egg

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1/2 c cold black coffee

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp brown sugar

2 c flour

1/4 tsp salt

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp white sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp cardamom

1/2 c raisins (optional)

How To Make It

Preheat oven to 350*. Melt butter and set aside. Be ready with a cold cup of coffee standing by.

Sift together the flour, salt, white sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cardamom. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the honey for about 5 minutes, until it becomes frothy, a little bubbly, and turns into a caramel color.

To the honey, add the butter, coffee, egg, and brown sugar. Beat until all incorporated.

Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients. (Add raisins now, if you are using them).

Pour into a buttered 8 X 8 square pan.

Bake 50 – 60 minutes or until knifed center comes out clean. Let cool and serve. It is awesome when eaten when it is still a little warm, with a tiny pan of butter smeared on top. Enjoy!