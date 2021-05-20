MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rebuild concept for the Bde Maka Ska pavilion has been approved.
During Wednesday evening’s Planning Committee, park commissioners with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved the concept plan with two amendments.
One of the amendments is to work with the Bde Maka Ska Sailing School to find ways to relocate the boat launches and school/club facilities away from the congested northeast corner of the lake. The other is to remove exterior fire pits from the plan.
Following the approval of the Park Commissioners, the resolution was forwarded to the full MPRB board and was approved as amended.
The previous Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion was built in 1930. It was torn down in May of 2019 after a fire. The site has since been paved over to provide a temporary gathering place.
Bde Maka Ska is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, and a popular place to walk, fish and sail. The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska – the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” – in 2018, amid a contentious political battle.
