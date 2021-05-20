MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was killed Wednesday night after crashing into a MnDOT truck on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the interstate’s southbound lanes, near 50th Street. The driver of a Nissan Versa, identified as a 25-year-old Richfield man, overcorrected when encountering slowing traffic, collided with a MnDOT truck and then crashed into a concrete sound wall.
The driver of the Nissan was killed. His name has yet to be released. It’s unclear if either of the two people in the MnDOT truck were hurt.
Road conditions on the interstate were wet due to stormy weather. Investigators say that the MnDOT trucks were working to clear debris from the road when the crash occurred.
