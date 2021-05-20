MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The MLB announced a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Minnesota Twins player Tyler Duffey Thursday.
Duffey received the reprimand for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Yermín Mercedes from the Chicago White Sox during Tuesday night’s game at Target Field.
Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for On-Field Operations, made the announcement along with a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli as a result of Duffey’s actions.
Baldelli is set to serve his suspension in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader versus the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
The MLB says Duffey’s suspension is also scheduled to begin Thursday, however, Duffey has elected to appeal.
