MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after at least two people were reportedly shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening, and police say one of the victims has died.
The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. near 26th and Logan Avenue North. The original call was for a vehicle crash.
Police say responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle there. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.
Another man with gunshot wounds reportedly drove himself to North Memorial.
Just before 10 p.m., police say one person died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.
Police say another woman involved in the crash suffered a seizure at the scene.
No one is currently in custody.
More On WCCO.com: