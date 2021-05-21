MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after a hit-and-run early Thursday morning left a 27-year-old man dead.
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says the hit-and-run happened around 4:20 a.m. on County Road 101, just south of U.S. Highway 2. That's about 12 miles southeast of Bemidji.
Responding officers found Dominic Cloud, of Cass Lake, dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle.
The sheriff's office says it's investigating the crash with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, the Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-732-3331.
