MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal jury convicted a northern Minnesota man on Thursday of assault for running over people with a car last spring.
Kevin Doerr, 35, was convicted of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily harm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Doerr was driving erratically on April 7, 2020, through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation, chasing people and trying to run them over.
When police arrived, they found two victims that Doerr had struck. Both suffered severe injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.
Doerr’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
