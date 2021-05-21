MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is currently in the middle of a hot stretch, and according to NOAA, we better start getting used to it for the summer months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated their monthly and seasonal weather outlook on Thursday.

The maps show that temperatures throughout the United States will be warmer than average, and while the East Coast could see some more precipitation than normal, the mountain region of the West Coast will be drier than average.

In the one-month outlook for the month of June, Minnesota is likely to see above-average temperatures.

Minnesota won’t be alone: much of the southwest could possibly be well above average, though the southeastern part of the country looks to sit around average.

The three-month outlook for June, July, and August shows average temperatures for most of Minnesota, though the western part of the state looks to be slightly above average.

But looking ahead further into the summer months, temperatures are likely above average for the state in July, August, and September. They’ll likely stay that way until October, when the three month outlook shows temperatures to be near-normal.

Even though Minnesota is currently humid and muggy, the precipitation outlook for June looks to be about average.

The three-month precipitation outlook also shows average rainfall in Minnesota.