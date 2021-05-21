MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All Lakeville Area Schools are closed Friday as officials say an active threat is under investigation by police.
In an alert on its website, south metro district says that all K-12 students will shift to distance learning Friday and all staff will work remotely. The district’s office is also closed.
Students already on site for early childhood programs should be picked up immediately, the district advised parents.
No word was given as to the nature of the threat.
The district says that it will keep the public updated on the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
