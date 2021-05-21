MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, the Minnesota Twins are offering fans the chance to watch a game at Target Field and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The team announced Friday that it’s partnering with CUB Pharmacy to offer vaccine shots at the downtown Minneapolis ballpark for the series against the Baltimore Orioles, which runs from Monday to Wednesday.
Those who receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get a voucher good for one free ticket to a future Twins regular season home game later this year.
The partnership is part of Gov. Tim Walz’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans” initiative, one of several vaccine campaigns the state has deployed recently to incentivize vaccinations. So far, more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, and more than 55% of Minnesotans 16 and older are fully inoculated against the virus.
As for the shots at Target Field next week, they’ll be offered inside Gate 34 during each game, from when gates open through the seventh inning. On Monday and Tuesday, gates are slated to open at 5:10 p.m. On Wednesday, the gates open at 10:40 a.m.
Those planning to get vaccinated at the ballpark must fill out a CUB Pharmacy consent form and questionnaire online or in-person.
