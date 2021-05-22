MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after two people died and eight others were injured in a downtown Minneapolis shooting early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police say two people standing in a crowd outside a nightclub on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown Minneapolis began to argue. They pulled out guns and began to shoot.

Officers found several people laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. They found two people at the scene, dead. Ten people had been shot total.

The preliminary investigation shows that all who were shot were adults. Five were men, and five were women, though the two who died were both men. Another man is in critical condition and seven others have non-life threatening injuries.

“As we start pulling more and more video from downtown from the city cameras, from the pole cameras that are out, we’ll be able to identify who the shooters are,” said John Elder, Director of the Office of Police Information.

It was a violent night in the city, as a separate shooting in North Minneapolis left another person dead.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. near 26th and Logan Avenue North. The original call was for a vehicle crash.

Police say responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly thereafter.

A woman at the scene was suffering from a medical issue not related to gun violence. She had been the driver of the car.

Another man covered in blood reportedly drove himself to North Memorial. No one is currently in custody.

Police say there are reports of three other shootings across Minneapolis overnight, one on the 1300 block of Irving Avenue North, one on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North, and one on the 2600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. All three of those wounded are considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

“Last night again brought tragic news. Again, our collective conscience is shocked. Lives have been lost on our Northside and downtown. And we are left to process the reality that bullets have struck innocent bystanders, people welcoming the warm weather and celebrating being together again,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

“We can stem crime in our city, but it will take all of us coming together with a renewed commitment to preventative work and a shared resolve to stop the gun violence and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he added. Frey went on to say that he supported giving both Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Director Sasha Cotton the resources they need to help solve the issue of gun violence in the city.

The increase in gun violence has one Minneapolis city office calling it a public health crisis, working behind the scenes to try and stop it.

The Office of Violence Prevention was created in late 2018, funding programs that offer support to victims of violence, and programs aimed at stopping violence. One of the most visible ways is through “violence interrupters.”

T.O.U.C.H Outreach was part of a city pilot program which is about to expand, made up of community members who mediate conflicts and try to stop retaliation. The city says six teams of violence interrupters are in training currently and will be on the street next month.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.