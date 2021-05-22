MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking the public’s help in finding Jasmin Hays, a 16-year-old last seen on Thursday.
Police say it appears she voluntarily left the 1800 block of Park Avenue Northwest around 8 p.m. They believe she could be in the Solway area.
She has brown hair, was last seen wearing black leggings, a Nike half-zip shirt, Nike shoes, and a black and white jacket. Police say Hays has a tattoo of a heart on the back of her right calf.
At this point, authorities do not believe her disappearance to be suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
More On WCCO.com: