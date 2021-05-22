MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boy was killed in an ATV crash Friday night in Moose Lake Township, authorities say.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says a girl was operating a side-by-side ATV near County Road 13. There was another girl in the front seat and a boy in the back seat.
Shortly after 6:20 p.m., the ATV went down a hill, lost control and rolled over, killing the boy.
The girl in the front passenger seat suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the ATV was uninjured.
Officials say none of the three were wearing seatbelts or helmets when the ATV crashed.
