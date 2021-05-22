MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city leaders will announce Sunday a $30,000 reward fund for information that leads to arrests in three recent shootings that killed one child and left two others critically injured.
The Minneapolis Regional Chamber said Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, Mayor Jacob Frey and others will hold a press conference Sunday at noon to announce details.
Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was in the back seat of his parents’ car on April 30 when he was shot in the head. On May 15, 9-year-old Trinity-Ottoson Smith was at a birthday party when she was also struck in the head by gunfire.
Six-year-old Aniya Allen was also shot in the head while riding in her family’s car Monday on the way home from McDonald’s, her grandfather KG Wilson said. She later died of her injuries at an area hospital.
All three shootings occurred in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Regional Chamber said up to $10,000 will be offered for information that leads to an arrest in each shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-8477.
WCCO will stream the noon press conference on CBSN Minnesota.
