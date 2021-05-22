MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 599 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths out of roughly 22,700 completed tests. Data also shows 89% of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
In all, the Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 598,327 total COVID-19 cases since last March, with 7,363 deaths. Roughly 60% of the deaths have taken place in long-term care facilities.
At the same time, state officials are also pushing for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the summer months approach. More than 5 million vaccines have been administered in the state.
Roughly 56% of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed the vaccine series; 63.1% of Minnesotans 16 and older have had at least one dose. MDH says 85.8% of Minnesotans 65 and older have completed the series.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 31,750 Minnesotans have been in the hospital with the virus. More than 20% of those cases involved ICU care.
Officials say that 584,221 of those who have contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
More On WCCO.com: