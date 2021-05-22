MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six months after a devastating fire, part of a historic Minnesota hotel collapsed on Friday night.
The fire started in a restaurant at the Archer House in November. At 143 years old, it is one of the oldest buildings in Northfield.
Laura Hakala, who took a video of the collapse, says she stopped when she heard debris falling inside the Archer House. She said the front windows were bowing out before a section of the building caved in.
The city of Northfield said in a statement that the collapse was within safety fencing, and the owners of the building are assessing the structural damage. There is no public safety threat due to the old building.
At least part of it is a total loss after the fire.
Investigators have not said what caused it, but do not think the fire was suspicious. It is not clear if there is a plan to rebuild.
