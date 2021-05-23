MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a George Floyd Remembrance Rally in Minneapolis Sunday.
It will be one year this coming Tuesday when Floyd was killed while being arrested.
Floyd’s family will be joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump and Gov. Tim Walz outside the Hennepin County Courthouse.
The rally starts at 4 p.m. and then a march through downtown starts at 5:30.
Organizers say they will be marching for all the lives taken by police in the community and country.
A White House official tells CBS News President Joe Biden will meet with the Floyd family Tuesday at the White House.
More On WCCO.com: