MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With 443 new cases of COVID-19 reported by health officials Sunday, Minnesota is nearing 600,000 cumulative cases of the virus.
The total now stands at 598,766 positive cases. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported seven additional deaths Sunday, bringing the total death count to 7,370.
Nearly 57% of the state’s 16+ population is fully inoculated. Almost 2.8 million Minnesotans have at least one dose of the vaccine. The health department reports 5,128,479 total doses have been administered.
Eighty-nine percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
Since the start of the pandemic, 31,754 COVID cases have required hospitalization, with 6,446 of those ending up in the intensive care unit. About 585,000 patients no longer need isolation.
In the past 24 hours, the state has processed 22,505 tests.
