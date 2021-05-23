MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall Monday, ahead of a mid-week cooldown.
Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says there are some isolated storms throughout southern Minnesota Sunday evening, with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s. Overnight, a line of showers and storms will move into the state from the west, but the system will lose energy as it passes through.
Monday’s severe weather threat is marginal — only one on a scale of five — with storm chances ramping up southeast of the Twin Cities in the late afternoon and through the evening. The severe chance in the metro is low.
Central Minnesota will face potential hail, damaging winds and flooding, with the system possibly hovering over certain areas for extended periods.
Monday will be partly sunny, with dew points in the 60s and highs in the 80s. The Twin Cities is expected to reach 84 degrees.
Humidity will drop by Wednesday, with temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s as we head into the weekend — which will also feature more chances for rain.
