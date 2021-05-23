MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man found dead in the backseat of a crashed car early Sunday morning was on his way to the hospital after being shot.
Police said a crash was reported at Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Minneapolis just before 2:40 a.m. When officers responded, they found three people in the car, including a man “trapped in the backseat area.”
The Minneapolis Fire Department got the man out and put him in an ambulance. They found the man had gunshot wounds and declared him dead, according to police.
Another passenger in the car was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the man was likely shot on the 2300 block of Fourth Street North, and the car was headed to the hospital when the crash occurred.
The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. No one has been arrested.
