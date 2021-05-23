MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young adults are dead after a two-car crash early Sunday morning in Osakis.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles collided at about 5:24 a.m. at County Road 3 and Hope Road. Investigators say a Volkswagen Beetle was traveling east on Hope Road when the driver went through a stop sign, slamming into a Chevrolet Silverado that was heading north on CR. 3.
The 24-year-old driver of the Beetle, from Glenwood, and his 21-year-old passenger, from Marshall, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the Silverado, from Osakis, was treated and released from an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.
More On WCCO.com: