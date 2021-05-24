MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another critically injured after police say they were both hit by a car involved in a crash in downtown Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver heading north on Marquette Avenue ran a red light at 10th Street and hit a driver going east just before 5:45 p.m.
One of the vehicles spun, hitting the two men, who were walking. The men were launched into a nearby window, police said. They were both taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one died.
No one in either car was injured.
Police spokesperson John Elder said this may have been a road rage incident, and that drugs, alcohol and speed are also being investigated as possible factors.
The driver who ran the light will have his blood drawn once police obtain a warrant, Elder said.