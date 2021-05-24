MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation is underway Monday morning after someone reported an attempted break-in at their north Minneapolis home and police arrived to find a dead man at the scene.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the attempted break-in call came in around 1:18 a.m. from a home on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North. When officers got to the scene, they found a man without a pulse. Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine his cause of death.
The residents at the home are cooperating with the investigation, police say.
