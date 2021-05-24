MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marks a milestone birthday for a Minnesota music icon: Bob Dylan is turning 80 years old.
Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, was raised in Hibbing in northern Minnesota. His hometown plans to honor the musician with an entire year of celebrations.
Additionally, St. Louis County is declaring a “Year of Dylan” to celebrate the singer-songwriter and his beloved music.
Dylan’s career spans 60 years, from the 1960s folk scene until now. He’s sold more than 125 million records.