MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man trimming trees in western Minnesota was shocked by an electric line Monday afternoon.
According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in Clarkfield around 2:30 p.m. The man was in a bucket lift trimming trees and contacted an electrical line.
The man was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare. His identity has not been released, and authorities gave no word on his condition.
More On WCCO.com:
- Rising After Trauma: Uncertainty Remains 1 Year After George Floyd’s Murder
- Rough Roads Costing Minnesota Drivers Hundreds Each Year In Auto Repairs
- Minn. DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Dies In Line Of Duty Following Crash Near Grand Rapids
- Study: Wolves Have Helped Reduce Deer-Auto Collisions By 24%