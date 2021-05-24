CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Clarkfield, Local TV, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man trimming trees in western Minnesota was shocked by an electric line Monday afternoon.

According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in Clarkfield around 2:30 p.m. The man was in a bucket lift trimming trees and contacted an electrical line.

The man was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare. His identity has not been released, and authorities gave no word on his condition.