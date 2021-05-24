MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the two men killed in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend that also left eight others injured.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 21-year-old Charlie Johnson and 24-year-old Christopher Jones Jr. died on the 300 block of First Avenue North just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the chest, while Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.
Minneapolis police said the shooting stemmed from an argument outside of a nightclub. Ten people were shot in total, five men and five women. Of the eight injured, one was in critical condition as of Saturday and seven had non-life threatening injuries.
Johnson was set to graduate from the University of St. Thomas just hours after he was killed. The school said a family member accepted his degree on his behalf and a cap and gown were placed on an empty chair to honor him.
A 23-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
Police also said one of the two people killed was one of the suspected shooters, and they are not searching for additional suspects.