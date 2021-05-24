MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman died last week in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened shortly before noon Friday on County Road F in Clifton Township, which is just northeast of Hastings across the St. Croix River.
Ryan Murphy, 40, of Afton, was driving a Dodge Challenger sports car south on the road when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV. According to the sheriff’s office, there were multiple reports that Murphy’s car was driving erratically prior to the crash.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of County Road F. The driver of the SUV, a 61-year-old Wisconsin woman, was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.
The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.