MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Lake City are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old man.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said authorities are concerned for the welfare of John Vater, who was last seen Saturday morning leaving his home in Lake City on foot.
Vater has not contacted family or friends since then and has health concerns, according to the BCA. His cellphone activity placed him in Winona on Saturday.
Authorities describe Vater as 5-foot-11, 159 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, gray shorts and a baseball cap at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information about Vater is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 651-345-3344 or dial 911.