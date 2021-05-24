MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community-led response to increased violence in Minneapolis kicked off Monday. It’s called “21 Days of Peace.”
Faith leaders in the community are calling people to step up to help make the streets of north Minneapolis safer.
The effort is focusing on four intersections: 36th and Penn avenues; Lowry and Logan avenues; Broadway and Lyndale avenues; and 36th and Lyndale avenues.
Last week, 6-year-old Aniya Allen died after being shot in the head at the intersection of 36th and Penn avenues. She was the third child to be shot in Minneapolis in recent weeks.
The 21 Day of Peace initiative seeks to reduce crime at these particular intersections by flooding them with well-intentioned people.
The Rev. Victor Martinez, of New Generation Church, said that this is an opportunity for people in the community to make a difference.
"They need to be part of this, they can't just be spectators anymore," he said. "Our city is in chaos, and I say citizen spectatorship is over. We need people to activate and do something."
The initiative’s goal is to have people out on the streets 24-7 for the next 21 days. Those who want to help can sign up here.