MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This past year has been emotional, certainly in the Twin Cities, but also across the entire world. We watched as George Floyd struggled to breathe under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
What followed were passionate calls for justice. And then, actual justice in a Minneapolis courtroom.
In the video above, WCCO looks back on a year that inspired change nationwide.
