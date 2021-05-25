CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Amelia Santaniello
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This past year has been emotional, certainly in the Twin Cities, but also across the entire world. We watched as George Floyd struggled to breathe under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

What followed were passionate calls for justice. And then, actual justice in a Minneapolis courtroom.

In the video above, WCCO looks back on a year that inspired change nationwide.

