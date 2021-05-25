MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A celebration of George Floyd’s life is being held Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis on the anniversary of his death.

People gathered in The Commons outside U.S. Bank Stadium to enjoy live music, food trucks and children’s activities. At noontime, people were continually arriving at the green space, as several relatives of victims of high-profile police violence are expected to speak. Among the speakers will be Trayvon Martin’s mother and Jacob Blake’s father.

Organizers say the event is celebrate the progress made over the last year while also acknowledging that more work is needed.

“A lot has changed within the last year,” said volunteer Venesia Prendegast. “I definitely think we’ve grown in solidarity, but there’s a long way to go.”

Prendegast says that she and other organizers want lawmakers to know that they’re counting on them to do their part in the days ahead. As the celebration was ongoing, Floyd’s relatives were meeting with President Joe Biden and other top lawmakers at the White House.

Those gathered in downtown Minneapolis plan to participate in the moment of silence at 1 p.m., in which Gov. Tim Walz called on Minnesotans to honor Floyd for the length of time he was held down by a former Minneapolis police officer.

In conjunction with the moment of silence, there’ll be a butterfly release in The Commons.

Also on Tuesday, there is a “Rise and Remember” event planned at 38th and Chicago, the intersection where Floyd died. The area is now known as George Floyd Square.

The afternoon celebration will feature art, an open mic and music from the Grammy Award-winning group Sounds of Blackness. Later, at 8 p.m., there’ll be a candlelight vigil honoring Floyd’s life.

Floyd, a Black man and father, died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest outside a south Minneapolis corner store. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as he pleaded for air. Bystander video of the fatal arrest sparked protests, riots and a national conversation on system racism and police brutality.

Last month, Chauvin was found guilty of murder. He has yet to be sentenced. Three other former Minneapolis officers are also facing charges in Floyd’s death.