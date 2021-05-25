MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunshots reportedly rang out Tuesday morning at George Floyd Square, causing people to run from 38th and Chicago on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
The Associated Press’ Philip Crowther reported that gunshots, dozens of them, appeared to have been fired near the intersection shortly after 10 a.m. Other reporters in the area covering the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder tweeted that people were running from the scene or trying to shelter in place.
BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says officers responded at 10:09 a.m. to the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue South, which is a block from George Floyd Square, on a report of gunfire. Callers said a suspect vehicle was last seen speeding away from the area.
Elder said, shortly thereafter, an individual showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where they were listed in critical condition but still expected to survive.
Elder says it’s an evolving incident and no further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
