MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday marks one year since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd during an arrest outside of a south Minneapolis grocery store.

Floyd, who is Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest. Last month, Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers also face state charges in the incident. All four former officers face federal charges, too.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s killing, there were days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. His death also sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and police brutality.

On the first anniversary of Floyd’s death, politicians and public figures in Minnesota are honoring his memory.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR JACOB FREY

Today marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. One year later, as the world knows and says his name, Ma’Khia Bryant, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, and so many taken from their families, the greatest impact is felt by the daughter who lost her father. A family that lost a brother and son. A community that lost Mr. George Floyd. As we look ahead, Black Americans, including those residing in Minneapolis, are still too routinely denied justice. It’s impossible to course-correct centuries of systemic racism and anti-Blackness in any one single effort, but that doesn’t lift the responsibility to deliver results that match the precision of the harm inflicted over generations. It is unacceptable to say Black Lives Matter only after a Black person has been murdered. We need to show it in our actions every day. We need to work together towards real systemic changes and that’s exactly what we intend to do.

MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ

Today, we honor and remember George Floyd. In the days following his murder, Minnesotans raised their voices and called for real, meaningful change to prevent this from ever happening again. Those calls for action spread across the world as his memory sparked a global movement. George Floyd didn’t ask to be an international symbol of the pain that Black Americans have faced for generations, and yet, in the words of his daughter, he changed the world. We must honor George Floyd’s memory here in Minnesota by ensuring all people—particularly in our communities of color—are respected and protected by law enforcement. Let us recommit ourselves to seeking meaningful police reform and working together to make lasting change in Minnesota. The calls for action from Minnesotans across the state and people across the world cannot go unanswered. To those who were closest to George, to his family, his friends, and his little girl, I know the pain of your loss will never fully subside. As you carry your grief forward, know that George will continue to be a catalyst for change, and together, we will ensure that his legacy leads to a better Minnesota for future generations to come.

LT. GOV. PEGGY FLANAGAN

George Floyd should be alive today. Since the day he was murdered by Derek Chauvin, we have been confronted with what many Black Minnesotans and Minnesotans of color have known for generations: Too often, your race and identity determine your safety in our state. The injustices in policing and public safety that people of color – especially Black people – face in Minnesota were exposed for the world to see for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. We heard the grief and anger and cries for justice in streets across the globe. It is our collective responsibility to move past ‘Minnesota Nice’ and push through our discomfort; to listen and to act. We took the first steps toward meaningful police reform in the Minnesota Legislature – but that can only the beginning. We have more work to do to ensure that every person in Minnesota is safe, valued, and protected in their communities. We have more work to do to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else’s father, brother, cousin, friend, neighbor, or child. We must re-imagine how we approach the issue of public safety overall. I am very clear that if Minnesota is safer for the Black community, it is safer for all of us. We are linked – our pain and our joy, our futures are woven together, and we must support each other as relatives. My heart is with the Floyd family and with Minneapolis. No amount of legislation or convictions will bring George Floyd back to his loved ones – to his little girl, Gianna. But his daughter was absolutely right when she said that her daddy changed the world. Now it is up to us to change our hearts and to do the work.

REP. DEAN PHILLIPS

It was one year ago, today. George Floyd’s murder finally forced our country to acknowledge and confront the systemic racism that has ended too many Black lives and dreams. And while progress is being made, justice and opportunity for all requires a collective commitment. As we stand at the cusp of a bipartisan agreement on policing reforms to ensure accountability and enhance safety for all Americans, I urge President Biden and Congressional leaders to choose what is just over what is easy. Inaction is unacceptable, and the time is now.

MINNESOTA DFL PARTY

One year ago today, George Floyd was slowly and agonizingly murdered under the knee of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. George Floyd didn’t ask to be a symbol and he didn’t ask to give his life to motivate a mass movement, he just wanted to be able to breathe and we failed him. While Floyd’s killer has been brought to justice, that is not nearly enough. We cannot content ourselves with justice after the fact because that leaves in place the unjust systems that brought about George Floyd’s death in the first place. We must make real, durable, and systemic change to protect Black lives in Minnesota and across America. I urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and I urge Minnesota lawmakers to build on last year’s work by passing the police reform measures put forward by House DFLers. Failing to act is simply not an option.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR

One year ago, George Floyd was murdered. He was murdered on videotape — the whole world saw it happen. While Derek Chauvin’s conviction brought some accountability, it did not bring us true justice. Because true justice is not done as long as a chokehold, a knee to the neck, is considered legitimate policing. True justice is not done as long as Black Americans are killed by law enforcement at more than twice the rate of white Americans. To confront the systemic racism in our justice system, we must work towards systemic change. It is past time for Congress to move forward on police reform and pass the legislation named in George Floyd’s honor.

