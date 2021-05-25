MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rebecca Kolls shared these rhubarb recipes with WCCO viewers.
Rhubarb/Strawberry Sorbet
Sorbet, also called “water ice” or “Italian ice,” is ice cream without the cream.
- 6 stalks of rhubarb
- 1 1/2 strawberries
- 3/4 cups of sugar
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/2 t fresh-squeezed lemon
Cut rhubarb into 1/2″ pieces. In a medium saucepan, bring rhubarb, 2/3 cups water and sugar to a boil (or microwave for 6 minutes). Heat into a gentle boil. Cook until rhubarb is soft and squishy. Pour into a medium bowl (or blender), add strawberries and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Mash all ingredients. If you want a smoother texture, pour into a blender and liquefy.
Pour puree either into popsicle molds or in an ice cream maker. Freeze until sorbet sets, then serve! Yum.
Rhubarb/Strawberry Galette
“Galette” is a French term associated with the festival of Epiphany at the end of the Christmas season. It’s essentially the “King’s Cake,” to celebrate the three kings. It makes a freeform pastry; think of it as a one-crust pie.
- 1 premade pie crust (extra points if it’s homemade!)
- 2 cups each of rhubarb and strawberries
- 3/4 cups of sugar
- 1/2 t fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 3 T flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix together rhubarb and strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, and flour.
Line cookie sheet with parchment. Place one pie crust in the center of the cookie sheet and add the rhubarb mixture to the center of the crust. Gently fold and pleat crust over the rhubarb mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 and continue baking until the crust is golden brown (about 15 minutes). Allow the galette to set before serving (about 15+ minutes).