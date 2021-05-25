MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bloomington man was fatally assaulted at a home in northern Minnesota last week, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
Burgess Palmore, 53, died of “homicidal violence” on the 1000 block of Durand Drive Northwest in Puposky, the sheriff’s office said. The assault occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.
A 21-year-old Bemidji man was arrested and is being held at the Beltrami County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
