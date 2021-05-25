MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul tradition won’t happen for the second year in a row.
Grand Old Day was called off last summer because of COVID-19. The pandemic also played a role in canceling this year’s event, as did some reported organizational issues.
The unofficial kickoff to summer usually happens the first Sunday in June. The city of St. Paul is optimistic the celebration will return in 2022.
More On WCCO.com:
- Rising After Trauma: Uncertainty Remains 1 Year After George Floyd’s Murder
- Rough Roads Costing Minnesota Drivers Hundreds Each Year In Auto Repairs
- Minn. DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Dies In Line Of Duty Following Crash Near Grand Rapids
- Study: Wolves Have Helped Reduce Deer-Auto Collisions By 24%