By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville say an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Lavonne King was last seen driving a white Honda CRV with Minnesota plates reading MYL276.

Police said she likes to visit dollar stores and Goodwill locations.

If you see her, police ask you to call 911.