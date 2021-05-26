MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville say an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
Lavonne King was last seen driving a white Honda CRV with Minnesota plates reading MYL276.
Police said she likes to visit dollar stores and Goodwill locations.
If you see her, police ask you to call 911.
