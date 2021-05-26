MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Orton’s Cenex store in Audubon, which is about eight miles northwest of Detroit Lakes.
A man entered the store and passed a note to one of the clerks. The note demanded cash and said that he had a gun, although no firearm was brandished. Neither of the two clerks were hurt in the robbery.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. Police K-9s attempted to track the suspect, but he was not found.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white man standing about 6-feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Surveillance images show him wearing a black hood, a face covering and a green vest.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to police at 218-847-2661.
