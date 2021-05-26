CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee is issuing a voluntary recall for a line of taco kits because a component of the kits contains egg, which was not disclosed on the packaging, the grocery chain said Wednesday.

Hy-Vee said its Chicken Street Taco kits pose a risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg. They were sold throughout the Midwest, including in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

(credit: Hy-Vee)

The product can be returned to any Hy-Vee store for a full refund. So far, Hy-Vee said, no illnesses have been reported.

The affected taco kits bear the UPC number 02-82503-09993 and have a “Best If Used By” date before May 27, 2021.