MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee is issuing a voluntary recall for a line of taco kits because a component of the kits contains egg, which was not disclosed on the packaging, the grocery chain said Wednesday.
Hy-Vee said its Chicken Street Taco kits pose a risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg. They were sold throughout the Midwest, including in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.
The product can be returned to any Hy-Vee store for a full refund. So far, Hy-Vee said, no illnesses have been reported.
The affected taco kits bear the UPC number 02-82503-09993 and have a “Best If Used By” date before May 27, 2021.
