MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old St. Paul man is now charged in a downtown Minneapolis shooting over the weekend that left two people killed, including a University of St. Thomas student who was set to graduate that day.

Jawan Carroll faces two second-degree murder charges and seven second-degree attempted murder charges in connection to the May 22 incident. According to the complaint, Carroll is a member of “Tres Tres”, a violent north Minneapolis street gang.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police say two men, one later identified as Carroll, were standing in a crowd outside Monarch nightclub on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown Minneapolis when they began to argue. After a member of Carroll’s group allegedly punched the other person, Carroll began firing at the other man, with a crowd of uninvolved people also in the line of gunfire. The man who was punched began firing back, but fell to the sidewalk and died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video shows a crowd began to flee in panic or duck for cover when the shooting occurred. Officers found several people laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. They found two people at the scene, dead, with multiple other people injured by gunfire.

Police said one of the two people killed was one of the suspected shooters, 24-year-old Christopher Jones of Brooklyn Park. The other victim was Charlie Johnson, a 21-year-old mechanical engineering major who was walking by the area at the time of the shooting and was not involved.

According to the complaint, Johnson was walking with another person and just approached a sidewalk nearby when the shooting began. He was struck by a gunshot in the back while attempting to flee the shooting. He died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from responders. He was going to accept his diploma later that day.

Eight people were injured in the shooting, charges say, with some suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Seven of those people were were located by police at the scene and another victim, who was a block away at the time of the shooting, went to the hospital later.

Carroll was arrested several hours after the shooting at a Comfort Inn in Bloomington. At the time of his arrest, he had several pending felony offenses, including cases involving assault and fleeing police.

Notably, Carroll was awaiting a June trial date for another shooting in downtown Minneapolis in August 2019 where a innocent bystander was struck and injured by a bullet.

The investigation is ongoing, including extensive forensic testing.

Carroll will make his first court appearance for the murder and attempted charges Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison for each of his two second-degree murder charges.