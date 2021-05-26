MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash in St. Paul late Tuesday night left a man dead.
The St. Paul Police Department says the single-car crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Flandrau Street on the city’s east side.
While it’s yet unclear what caused the crash, the car rolled at the intersection and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Investigators say the driver was a man in his 20s. He was the only person hurt in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
