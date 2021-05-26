MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after someone was shot on the city’s north side Wednesday evening.
Police said the shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North around 7:30.
The person shot received a non-life threatening wound.
The shooter fled the scene, police said.
More On WCCO.com:
- Gunshots Reported At George Floyd Square; Wounded Person Arrives At Hospital Minutes Later
- Minn. DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Dies In Line Of Duty Following Crash Near Grand Rapids
- Fireworks Shortage Has Stores Warning Customers To ‘Buy Early’ Ahead Of July 4th
- 1 Pedestrian Killed, Another Critical In Aftermath Of Downtown Mpls. Crash