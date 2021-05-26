CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis Police Department, North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after someone was shot on the city’s north side Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North around 7:30.

The person shot received a non-life threatening wound.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.