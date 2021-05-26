MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is currently in the middle of a hot stretch, and according to NOAA, we better start getting used to it for the summer months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated their monthly and seasonal weather outlook last week.

The maps show that temperatures throughout the United States will be warmer than average, and while the East Coast could see some more precipitation than normal, the mountain region of the West Coast will be drier than average.

In the one-month outlook for the month of June, Minnesota is likely to see above-average temperatures.

Minnesota won’t be alone: much of the southwest could possibly be well above average, though the southeastern part of the country looks to sit around average.

The three-month outlook for June, July, and August shows average temperatures for most of Minnesota, though the western part of the state looks to be slightly above average.

“So really no smoking gun that the pros are seeing suggesting that it’s going to be a really hot or really cool or really wet or really dry summer,” said Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist for the Minnesota DNR’s State Climatology Office. “There will be something for everyone in this sort of buffet of weather that’s coming this summer.”

But looking ahead further into the summer months, temperatures are likely above average for the state in July, August, and September. They’ll likely stay that way until October, when the three month outlook shows temperatures to be near-normal.

Even though Minnesota is currently humid and muggy, the precipitation outlook for June looks to be about average.

The three-month precipitation outlook also shows average rainfall in Minnesota.

Blumenfeld is more concerned about a drought than flooding as he said we’ve been experiencing a dry pattern. Though that could change quickly.

“Even in a dry summer like 2020 the biggest rainfall of the season still tends to be bigger than it used to be,” said Blumenfeld.

He also said that over the past decade severe weather like tornados and hail storms or strong winds have been less frequent.

“In the 2010s even though it was one of the warmest decades on record it had some of the lowest incidents of severe weather on record,” said Blumenfeld.

But that doesn’t mean that won’t change this summer.

“I do expect Minnesota is going to get bombarded again with severe weather at some point I just don’t know what year that’s going to be. Maybe 2021 is the year,” said Blumenfeld.