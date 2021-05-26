MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The identity has been released of the pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Minneapolis Monday.
Minneapolis police say a driver heading north on Marquette Avenue ran a red light at 10th Street and hit a driver going east at about 5:42 p.m. Monday. The victim’s vehicle spun, hitting the two men who were walking in the intersection’s northeast corner, and launching them into a nearby business’s plate glass window.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, one of those men was 62-year-old Stephan Rice of Burnsville. He died less than an hour later at Hennepin Healthcare from blunt force and sharp force injuries suffered in the incident.
The other pedestrian was critically injured, but is expected to survive his injuries.
Neither of the drivers, both believed to be in their 20s, were hurt. Police say the driver who ran the light showed “signs of possible impairment.”
The Department of Public safety says the man arrested following the crash had a revoked license. He had recently been sentenced to 13 months in prison after he was convicted of fleeing police, assault, and driving while intoxicated in Beltrami County. However, his sentence was stayed and he was released after nine days.
Rice worked at Gallagher Benefit Services in downtown Minneapolis. A spokesperson for the company described him as “one of the best in the business, an incredible professional, a luminary in the healthcare field, a joy to work with and loved by all whose lives he touched.”
Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.
